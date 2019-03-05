Posted by brad

Dairy data revolution

Talking tips: Leongatha South dairy farmer Tim Jelbart will share with Herd ’19 delegates his farm experiences in making decisions based on data.

THE Australian dairy industry is on the brink of a data revolution, with new technologies such as genomics, farm automation and sensors generating unprecedented volumes and details of data.

The challenge now is to develop tools that enable farmers to make sense of this data and use it to make better management decisions.

Delegates at Herd ’19 – the industry’s herd improvement conference – will hear from a variety of speakers about the data game changes in the dairy industry and their impact on breeding, genetics and mastitis management and much more. The event will be held at Bendigo, March 19 to 20.

Speakers include:

Scott Rathbone, CRC Agrisolutions: animal monitoring technologies;

Dr John Penry, University of Melbourne: data-driven mastitis management in a future without dry cow therapy;

Professor Ben Hayes, University of Queensland: genomic insights from other industries; and

Dr Jennie Pryce, Agriculture Victoria: vision for MIR technology.

Dairy farmers on the program include:

Craig Lister, northern Victoria: Embracing change;

Tim Jelbart, Leongatha South: Farm decisions based on data;

Farmer Tim, Canada: Influencing public perceptions of farming via social media; and

Paul Stammers, northern Victoria: Dairy careers for the next generation.

Held once every two years, Herd ’19 is a major highlight on the herd improvement calendar.

DataGene’s Michelle Axford is on the organising committee and looking forward to seeing Herd 19 tackle the convergence of data technologies and herd improvement.

“The Australian dairy industry is making big leaps with data management and Herd ’19 is a great opportunity to discover the likely impact on herd improvement, more broadly on farm and the people that make it happen,” she said.

Register online: http://bit.ly/Herd19 or contact Jaydee Events, 5659 4219,0419 878 055 or email deanne@jaydee.net.au