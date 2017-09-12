Dairy deal

DAIRY farmers stand to benefit from an extension to an arrangement between dairy companies Burra Foods of Korumburra and ViPlus of Toora.

ViPlus announced an extension to its partnership with Burra Foods which sees ViPlus buy local milk powder from Burra Foods to manufacture products.

The arrangement will result in more jobs at ViPlus’ Toora factory.

“Burra Foods and ViPlus are a logical fit as both are committed to maximising the value of what South Gippsland offers, a world best supply chain for milk,” Burra Foods CEO Grant Crothers said.

“Burra’s business to business focus and ViPlus’ business to consumer skills complement each other, enhancing the opportunity for success.”

ViPlus revealed it had secured international agreements into new markets in the Middle East, as well as Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines and Singapore.

The company plans to enter the market in Africa by the end of this year.

ViPlus is also developing a strong presence in the Australian market place with distributor partner IR Exchange group, and China remains an integral part of the company’s growth strategy.

Over the next 12 months, ViPlus will produce approximately 10 million milk powder products for the Australian market, as well as exporting to China and other countries.

“It’s a long term commitment to Burra Foods and the local producers,” ViPlus CEO Peter Cunningham said.

He said ViPlus is expected to grow by at least 50 percent in the next 12 months.

More than 40 local staff are employed at the Toora production factory, which reopened in 2012.

“We expect a probable increase in staff, whether it is an extension of the hours of the existing shifts or there might be requirement to bring in a further shift,” he said.

“It means more jobs in Toora in the future and it means the ultimate beneficiaries are local dairy farmers.”

Mr Crothers said Burra Foods continued to upskill staff and recruit new talent.

“We are comfortable with our milk supply volume at the moment so we have no immediate plans to recruit new suppliers,” he said.

South Gippsland Shire Council mayor Cr Ray Argento, a former dairy farmer, said, “Companies like ViPlus add value to the dairy industry and grow our community.

“We thank ViPlus for their investment in South Gippsland and we look forward to future investments as they come along.”

Last Tuesday, September 5, council’s economic development unit joined with ViPlus to host Australian and Chinese media at a showcase of local producers, including a cheese producer, a wine producer, a boutique brewery and distillery. The event included a tour of Burra Foods’ Korumburra factory.

Mr Cunningham said, “We have expanded our distribution contracts beyond China into new emerging markets that strengthens our commitment to the Victorian dairy industry.

“Gippsland is the heart of Australia’s clean and green dairy industry. The more ViPlus expands production, the greater the future for the whole dairy industry.”

ViPlus supports the Toora community through jobs as well as by backing sporting clubs, Toora Primary School and the dairy museum.