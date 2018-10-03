Dairy Expo links businesses to farmers
THE South Gippsland Dairy Expo has once again provided a platform for local farmers and businesses to connect as the long running event entered its 19th annual year last week.
Chairman of the South Gippsland Dairy Expo and member of the Strzelecki Lions Club Cliff Wallace said the two day event continues to provide a big boost for the region and its dairy industry.
“This expo is a probably the biggest event in the shire in terms of promotion of the area and its benefits,” Mr Wallace said.
“To be able to put on a farmers expo that truly prioritizes farmers and their needs is pretty big for around here.”
Around 1100 people took in the broad range of displays and events which included the lastest in farming vehicles, equipment, and feed.
The two major sponsors of the expo, Fonterra and Reid Stockfeeds, presented speaker at a breakfast last Thursday while Matt Harms of OnFarm Consulting gave a seminar on the benefits of share farms, general farming management and the overall state of the industry.
Mr Wallace said the interest in vendors for the expo had been fantastic, with spots filling up faster than usual.
“Over the last few years things have been pretty steady in terms of business participation and crowd numbers,” Mr Wallace said.
“This year though we had a good deal of local businesses quick to lock up a spot.”
Mr Wallace said the expo has raised around $500,000 for community groups, services and other Lions Club projects since its inception in 2000.
“We’re very proud that the expo has been able to help out locals and help fund a bunch of different projects,” Mr Wallace said.
“To see the expo start out in Poowong nearly 20 years ago to what it’s become now, it’s really great.”
New Holland Power: Jake Genoni of Gendore Tractors and Machinery.
On display: Welshpool Outdoors representative Tania Fowler from left, with Jamie Lee Kurth and Morgan Cook.
Quad bike fun: Evie and Laylah from Cora Lynn enjoying the sun!
Expo crowds: crowds of enthusiasts look on for their new purchase.
Exploring the offerings: from left, Matt Moss, Steven Reesink, Erwin Reesink, Stacey Reesink and baby Andrew Reesink, from Dumbalk
Assisting farmers: the Lions Club of Inverloch assist farmers similarly to charities such as The Drought Angels. Pictured from left, Kate Glassock, children Jesinta and Patrick with Klaus Edel.
Service from Cervus: Nathan Day, middle, with new Leongatha South farmers Clinton Ballagh and Amy Cosby.
Packing chill: Graeme Stool, Sales Representative from Dairy-Tech Refrigeration.
Family affair: brothers Chris and Cameron Brown were proud to represent Brown’s Stockfeed.
Education for all: Elise Watson of Federation University was proud to spruik recent changes toward free TAFE education.
Learning lots: from left, Eli, Rory, Rylie, Abby and Jackson spent their day at the South Gippsland Dairy Expo learning about farming machinery and taking in the wonderful sunshine.
Great ambitions: Spencer is already dreaming about becoming a farmer as he sits on a junior quad bike at the South Gippsland Dairy Expo last Wednesday.
Seeing it all: Nathan Day of Cervus Equipment surveys the many stalls and activities on hand at the South Gippsland Dairy Expo from his perch on a John Deere tractor.
Classic service: Sandra Pierce of Berry’s Creek takes up the services of Wayne Dean to have her shoes shined the Australian Leather Seal tent at the South Gippsland Dairy Expo.
School holiday fun: Summer and Lomani absolutely loved petting the animals on display at the kids exhibition of the South Gippsland Dairy Expo, including these little calves.
Perfect day: from left, Strzelecki Lions Club secretary Deanne Kennedy joins Kim Price and Sander Nijskens of major sponsors Reid Stockfeeds, and South Gippsland Dairy Expo chairman Cliff Wallace in rejoicing at the expos success.
Lions support expo: members of the Strezlecki Lions Club Jim Watson, Roy Stumke and Denis Casey manned the gates at the South Gippsland Dairy Expo last week and are pictured with Lina Baumgarten of The Ascot Group in Melboutrne who attended the expo on Wednesday.
