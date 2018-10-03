Posted by brad

Dairy Expo links businesses to farmers

THE South Gippsland Dairy Expo has once again provided a platform for local farmers and businesses to connect as the long running event entered its 19th annual year last week.

Chairman of the South Gippsland Dairy Expo and member of the Strzelecki Lions Club Cliff Wallace said the two day event continues to provide a big boost for the region and its dairy industry.

“This expo is a probably the biggest event in the shire in terms of promotion of the area and its benefits,” Mr Wallace said.

“To be able to put on a farmers expo that truly prioritizes farmers and their needs is pretty big for around here.”

Around 1100 people took in the broad range of displays and events which included the lastest in farming vehicles, equipment, and feed.

The two major sponsors of the expo, Fonterra and Reid Stockfeeds, presented speaker at a breakfast last Thursday while Matt Harms of OnFarm Consulting gave a seminar on the benefits of share farms, general farming management and the overall state of the industry.

Mr Wallace said the interest in vendors for the expo had been fantastic, with spots filling up faster than usual.

“Over the last few years things have been pretty steady in terms of business participation and crowd numbers,” Mr Wallace said.

“This year though we had a good deal of local businesses quick to lock up a spot.”

Mr Wallace said the expo has raised around $500,000 for community groups, services and other Lions Club projects since its inception in 2000.

“We’re very proud that the expo has been able to help out locals and help fund a bunch of different projects,” Mr Wallace said.

“To see the expo start out in Poowong nearly 20 years ago to what it’s become now, it’s really great.”

Learning lots: from left, Eli, Rory, Rylie, Abby and Jackson spent their day at the South Gippsland Dairy Expo learning about farming machinery and taking in the wonderful sunshine.