Dairy expo looks to the future



FUN GALORE: At the South Gippsland Dairy Expo in 2018 were (L-R) Grant Crothers of Burra Foods, dairy farmer Joe Meggetto, Sally Jones of Gippsland Jersey, John Hutchison of Strzelecki Lions Club and Matt Harms of Onfarm Consulting, who took part in the dunking competition.

FIND out what Gippsland has to offer the dairy industry in the short and long term, at a panel discussion at the Saputo Dairy Expo.

Back by popular demand, Matt Harms, from OnFarm Consulting, is hosting the panel discussion, Gippsland…the next frontier? Is Dairy Heading South?, sponsored by the South Gippsland Shire Council and Rabobank on Thursday, September 12 at 11am.

Panel members will be dairy farmers James Dillon, Luke Zuidema and Daryl Hoey, real estate agent Peter Bellingham, Professor Rob Faggian and Rabobank rural manager Tracy Hollingworth.

They will discuss what farming was like in the north, what Gippsland has to offer in the short and longer term, and what it means to our region, land prices and dairy farming in general.

There is something for everyone at the 2019 Dairy Expo.

The Jindi Zoo will bring along a mobile petting zoo for the children, so bring the children along and share the opportunity for both young and old to get up close, pat, feed and hold their amazing team of calm and well looked after animals.

This activity is proudly sponsored by Poowong Dairy and Hardware, and Westfalia Warragul.

What else is happening?

Keynote presenter Mike Brady will entertain with his stories and music on Wednesday, September 11 at 11am, proudly sponsored by Saputo Dairy Australia and Reid Stockfeeds.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of his song Up there Gazaly.

Research the latest solar power innovation.

Compare technology and price all in a ‘one stop shop’ environment featuring JMR Solar Pumps, Gippsland Solar, Start Solar, Solar Dynamics, Cafa’s Pumps, Supercharged Energy and Renewable Energy Alliance.

The Gumboot Gift is an inaugural 120m footrace where entrants must be wearing gumboots.

This will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 1pm.

It’s a must see and do event with male and female sections, and a prize pool of $2000.

This event is sponsored by Countrywide Clothing, Blogg Plumbing, Jefferis Livestock Transport Pty Ltd, Farm Depot Warragul, Agent and Walker Trading Pty Ltd, Korumburra Plumbers and Pumps, Walker Electrical, Treacy Dairy Supplies and Phillipsons Financial Planning Pty Ltd.

The choice of days is up to you, but make sure you visit the Saputo Dairy Expo either on Wednesday, September 11 or Thursday, September 12 at the Korumburra Showgrounds.

Opening hours are 10am to 3.30pm daily, cost is $15 per person children under 16 years old are free.

For enquiries please phone Deanne Kennedy on 5659 4219 or email deanne@jaydee.net.au