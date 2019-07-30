Dairy industry in need of skilled labour

Photo courtesy of Pexels.

THE dependency on skilled labour and attracting people to a career in dairy continues to be a priority with an additional 800 employees needed on Australian dairy farms by 2023.

This statistic is in-line with an increase in farms with six or more employees across the industry from four per cent to 20 per cent by 2025.

Dairy Australia’s Dr David Nation said attracting and retaining people on dairy farms was an ongoing challenge.

“The evolution of the industry and the trend towards larger farms places greater demand on labour, but also provides opportunities for those interested in agriculture to forge a successful career,” he said.

“The need for skilled labour is also increasing with the use of technology, the need to monitor farm inputs, animal care, milk quality, managing environmental credentials and other aspects of dairy.”

The need for labour was highlighted at recent consultation workshops for the Australian Dairy Plan, a five-year strategic plan for the dairy industry.

Dr Nation said starting the conversation about careers in dairy when young people are starting to think about their future while at school was essential.

“Schools programs such as Dairy Australia’s Cows Create Careers has seen more than 15,000 young people in regional locations learn more about what a career in dairy can offer,” he said.

“It’s important that we show the diversity of career pathways and highlight the opportunity to be successful working in dairy. “And for those who choose to either develop skills or build on existing skills in dairy, there is opportunity created through partnerships with TAFEs and other registered training providers, with Dairy Australia contributing to the development of courses for those people pursuing a career in dairy.”

Once in the industry, ensuring young people feel connected and supported through strong networks and skills building, is key to retention.

For those interested in a career in dairy and for resources to support farmers in recruiting and retaining people on farms, visit, www.thepeopleindairy.org.au