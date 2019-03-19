Daly Youth Girls are back

Youth Girls return: Tahlia Gundrill (left) and Rikki Armstrong are excited to be playing for the Dalyston Youth Girls in 2019, coached by Rohan McRae.

DALYSTON Football Netball Club will reintroduce its Youth Girls team this season.

For the first time, Dalyston will compete for the flag in the Southern Gippsland Junior Football Competition.

Coach Rohan McRae said the newly formed squad had greatly improved over its five weeks of training so far and all were enjoying the experience.

“They had a scratch match with the boys, which they enjoyed. We are going to be able to field a team this year but we are always interested in welcoming new players,” he said.

Dalyston Football Netball Club president Andy Thomas said the addition of the Youth Girls was an exciting step for the club.

“The girls bring a sense of completion to the club. There’s a real feeling of club unity at the moment. This season will be all about rebuilding for us and it is going extremely well because we will be filling all football and netball sides, as well as running Auskick,” he said.

“We want our players to have as much as they can. Sport can be taken too seriously so we want to see people enjoying themselves and who knows, we might see some representation in finals.”

The growing popularity in women’s football and the Bass Coast Breakers women’s football team training out at Dalyston could be contributing factors to the resurrection of the Dalyston Youth Girls.

“There are a few girls who have been driving forces. Some of the netballers have been inspired to come over and play. We also had a number of girls who played with the boys up until U14 who wanted to continue on playing football and have stepped up,” McRae said.

“Having the Breakers here has been great as well. The Breakers create a pathway for women’s football and there has been some talk of having a buddy system for the Youth Girls and the Breakers. They have been a real positive force.”

The Dalyston Youth Girls train on Tuesday nights from 5pm until 6pm and will play matches on Sundays.