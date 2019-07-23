Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019 | Posted by

Dance the weekend away


WOW FACTOR: Expect brilliant moves and vibrant costumes like last year’s Lisa Pellin Dance Studio students Tilly Richmond and Laila Holt, when the South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod is held.

GET ready for ritzy costumes and dazzling routines as South Gippsland Dance Eisteddfod transforms Leongatha’s Mesley Hall in August.

The event is a milestone for the only dance eisteddfod in the South Gippsland and Bass Coast shires, marking 10 years of dance.

To be expected, the popular eisteddfod booked out quickly with 624 entries this year.

“We have people travelling from far and wide to attend our 10th eisteddfod,” president Shelley Williams said.

Entries were capped to four solos performances and one championship per individual, granting more dancers the opportunity to take to the stage.

“We have quite a few troupes entries which is perfect for parents and grandparents to come along and watch their littlies perform in,” Mrs Williams said.

The event will run from Thursday, August 1 until Sunday, August 4 at Mesley Hall, Leongatha and will cover everything from classical ballet, jazz, tap and hip hop to contemporary dance.

Organisers were grateful to many local businesses stepping up again this year to sponsor the community event, including The Great Southern Star, a sponsor since the inception of the eisteddfod, and Creative Victoria has come onboard yet again.

The support doesn’t stop there with home cooked meals being supplied for the dancer’s deli, available to hungry performers and parents throughout the weekend.

“We’d love for our locals to come along and have a look. You can buy a session, day or weekend pass at the door,” Mrs Williams said.

To conclude the event, hip hop troupes will take to the stage with their crowd pleasing routines.  

 

