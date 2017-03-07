Dancer steps out of comfort zone

FORMER Lisa Pellin Dance student Jasmine Susic has taken up the offer of a position at the New Zealand School of Dance in Wellington.

“It was a big decision for me, being the first major change in my lifestyle since relocating to the Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School,” the former Inverloch resident said.

Miss Susic studied there during high school after moving from Mary MacKillop Catholic Regional College, Leongatha, at the end of 2012.

An Inverloch girl at heart, Miss Susic said the opportunity seemed overwhelming.

“I chose this course to excel my dance skills and allow me to have a successful career in dance and performing globally,” she said.

Miss Susic hopes to join a dance company after completing her course in two or three years, or possibly working on a cruise ship.

“It’s going to be hard work mentally and physically, especially living independently,” she said.

Miss Susic believed the wealth of experience and knowledge she would gain would make the experience worth the effort.

The students’ official welcoming ceremony, called a Powhiri, featured the well known Haka, a traditional Maori performance.

Miss Susic’s formal training began the minute she stepped off the plane and entered a new country with an entirely new lifestyle to discover.

Not only will she be influenced by world class teachers, but she will be influenced by all of the interesting people she meets along the way, including fellow Aussies, and people from South America, Asia, Europe and New Zealand.