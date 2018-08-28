Tuesday, August 28th, 2018 | Posted by

Dancers’ delight

DANCERS impressed with a diverse routine and many skills when Lisa Pellin Dancers held its annual concert at Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre on Sunday.
The youngsters adorned elegant costumes to perform dances from across many disciplines to an appreciative audience, showcasing their work from throughout the year.

Dancing queens: back, from left, Lisa Pellin Dancers Anais Shay, Polly Nelson, Isabella Gilliam, Harper Pocklington and Maddi Cooper and front, from left, Bonnie Rushton, Isla Newman, Steph Hill-Smith, Layla Hechinger and Piper Holt performed beautifully on Sunday.

