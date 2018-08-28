Dancers’ delight
DANCERS impressed with a diverse routine and many skills when Lisa Pellin Dancers held its annual concert at Wonthaggi Union Community Arts Centre on Sunday.
The youngsters adorned elegant costumes to perform dances from across many disciplines to an appreciative audience, showcasing their work from throughout the year.
