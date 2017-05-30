Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Dane brings home Masters’ title

LEONGATHA’S Dane Herbert made a memorable return to the boxing ring, winning the recent Queensland Masters Heavy Weight Boxing Championship.
This was Dane’s first time back in the ring in several years, after making the call to retire at the age of 33.
The rule of boxing used to be that boxers would retire at 34, but a recent inclusion of a masters division has reopened the sport to experienced boxers.
With his wife Colleen by his side – who is a level one accredited boxing coach – Dane decided to compete in the Masters Championship to test himself.
Starting with a weigh in, the championship was mentally and physically draining, but well worth it.
“It was fantastic to be back,” Dane said.
“I remember being really restless before my fight; not nervous, but ready to give it a go again.”
Throughout the weekend, boxers of all abilities stepped up into the ring. Following his fight, Dane was crowned the winner.
At his gym in Leongatha, Dane has been training two boxers for the past two and a half years. Leongatha’s Poaki Ahokava and Dane’s son Sullivan have both gone on to compete successfully in championships.
Being involved in their training has allowed Dane to keep his fitness up, as well as his eagerness to compete in the ring.
Dane is in the gym five days a week. As well as training Poaki and Sullivan, his gym is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those looking to pick their fitness up.
“We focus on technique, defence, and do a lot of work with movement. We do boxfit as well as boxing training, so we have a lot of people who are different levels and regularly come in just to keep fit,” Dane said.
“In boxing, food is another big focus. It’s all about eating well and looking after yourself. When it’s getting closer to the championships, we start working on more explosive strength training.
“We’ve had a lot of great support at the gym, which we are thankful for.”
Poaki competed in Boxing Australia’s 2017 Cos Brizzi Memorial Cup and won his match.

In it together: from left, Colleen, Dane and Sullivan Herbert and Poaki Ahokava work hard in the gym and excel at boxing championships. Dane made his recent return to the ring, winning the Queensland Masters Heavy Weight Boxing Championship.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=21492

Posted by on May 30 2017. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: Truth is,most of these jobs will be taken by overseas labour,just like the other horticulture in this and...
  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....

Recently Added