Dane brings home Masters’ title

LEONGATHA’S Dane Herbert made a memorable return to the boxing ring, winning the recent Queensland Masters Heavy Weight Boxing Championship.

This was Dane’s first time back in the ring in several years, after making the call to retire at the age of 33.

The rule of boxing used to be that boxers would retire at 34, but a recent inclusion of a masters division has reopened the sport to experienced boxers.

With his wife Colleen by his side – who is a level one accredited boxing coach – Dane decided to compete in the Masters Championship to test himself.

Starting with a weigh in, the championship was mentally and physically draining, but well worth it.

“It was fantastic to be back,” Dane said.

“I remember being really restless before my fight; not nervous, but ready to give it a go again.”

Throughout the weekend, boxers of all abilities stepped up into the ring. Following his fight, Dane was crowned the winner.

At his gym in Leongatha, Dane has been training two boxers for the past two and a half years. Leongatha’s Poaki Ahokava and Dane’s son Sullivan have both gone on to compete successfully in championships.

Being involved in their training has allowed Dane to keep his fitness up, as well as his eagerness to compete in the ring.

Dane is in the gym five days a week. As well as training Poaki and Sullivan, his gym is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those looking to pick their fitness up.

“We focus on technique, defence, and do a lot of work with movement. We do boxfit as well as boxing training, so we have a lot of people who are different levels and regularly come in just to keep fit,” Dane said.

“In boxing, food is another big focus. It’s all about eating well and looking after yourself. When it’s getting closer to the championships, we start working on more explosive strength training.

“We’ve had a lot of great support at the gym, which we are thankful for.”

Poaki competed in Boxing Australia’s 2017 Cos Brizzi Memorial Cup and won his match.