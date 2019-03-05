Posted by brad

Delegation takes priorities to Canberra

Promoting Gippsland: from left, Alison Leighton of Baw Baw Shire Council CEO and GLGN representative; Toni Wakefield, C4G board chair; Cr Mikaela Power, Baw Baw Shire Council mayor and Gippsland Local Government Network chair; Victorian Senator Derryn Hinch, Sophie Morell, C4G CEO; and Paul Welfare, RDA Gippsland representative, discuss Gippsland issues in Canberra recently.

A DELEGATION of Gippsland business and community leaders travelled to Canberra recently for two days of meetings with government and shadow ministers, MPs, political advisors and other officials.

The One Gippsland delegation attended 20 meetings across two days, reminding Australia’s leaders that Gippsland’s priority projects are essential to the region’s growing population, economic sustainability and livability.

One Gippsland includes representatives from the Committee For Gippsland, the Gippsland Local Government Network and Regional Development Australia.

“Gippsland is the backbone of the Victorian economy, providing a wide range of services locally, nationally and internationally,” Committee for Gippsland (C4G) board chair Toni Wakefield said.

“It is essential that we advocate to all levels of government, not only for our members, but for our community, to maintain a strong voice for the region.”

During meetings with leaders including Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Gippsland MP Darren Chester, Assistant Treasurer Stuart Robert, Shadow Minister for Rural and Regional Australia Joel Fitzgibbon, Shadow Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Pat Conroy and McMillan MP Russell Broadbent, the delegation took the opportunity to build understanding and support for Gippsland’s needs ahead of the federal budget on April 2, and the federal election, due in May. They also met key crossbenchers, including Senator Derryn Hinch, from the Justice Party, and Greens Senator Janet Rice.

A key topic of discussion was the need to improve infrastructure, such as roads, rail and digital connectivity, to assist decentralisation of city jobs and services to Gippsland, and there was robust discussion about rail services between Melbourne and Bairnsdale, with strong recognition that Gippsland is underserviced.

One Gippsland was encouraged pursue opportunities to develop a “regional deal” consolidating regional infrastructure priorities across all levels of government to help attract public and private investment.

A similar model exists across 10 local government areas in South-East Queensland. One Gippsland will work closely with the Federal Government and Infrastructure Australia to develop a Gippsland Regional Deal.

Ms Wakefield said people often forget strong regional infrastructure delivers two-way benefits and is essential to attracting private sector investment to a region.

“Improving connectivity does not only create a one-way path to Melbourne and beyond, but also draws our city counterparts to this amazing, diverse region,” Ms Wakefield said.

The delegation received support for innovative energy projects, including Waste 2 Energy, which would boost the Gippsland economy, create jobs, and reduce waste and demand on gas resources. They also raised issues around landfill levies and the need to provide consistent charges and reduce cross-border movement of waste.

The delegation was pleased with the response it received and political leaders appreciated the united approach they had taken in advocating for Gippsland’s needs.

The chair of Gippsland Local Government Network, Mikaela Power, said it was a pleasure to represent Gippsland’s six local councils to advocate for priorities such as improved transport connections, digital connectivity, enhanced health and education infrastructure and training and growing the visitor economy.

“This demonstrates the power of business, government and community all working together as One Gippsland,” Cr Power said.

