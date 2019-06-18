Demons celebrate premiership years
PLAYERS from five premiership teams recollected their seasons of glory at Meeniyan on Saturday.
The members of Meeniyan-Dumbalk United Football Netball gathered to celebrate the premierships of the 1979 reserves, 1989 reserves, thirds and fourths, and C Grade netball in 1999.
With a fantastic sunny South Gippsland day of footy and netball against Toora, the ex-premiership players were treated to a great senior game of footy, which unfortunately MDU just lost by three points.
