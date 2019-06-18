Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 | Posted by

Demons celebrate premiership years

Players from MDU’s 1989 Thirds premiership side were, back (L-R), Mark Cantwell, Gavin Cook, Stu Mackie, coach Ray Leys, Andrew Davis and Mark Jans. Front, Brett Guy, Dale Thomas, Matthew Davis and Leigh Fisher.
 
 

 

PLAYERS from five premiership teams recollected their seasons of glory at Meeniyan on Saturday.

The members of Meeniyan-Dumbalk United Football Netball gathered to celebrate the premierships of the 1979 reserves, 1989 reserves, thirds and fourths, and C Grade netball in 1999.

With a fantastic sunny South Gippsland day of footy and netball against Toora, the ex-premiership players were treated to a great senior game of footy, which unfortunately MDU just lost by three points.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=29139

Posted by on Jun 18 2019. Filed under Sport. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • wstaton: I guess it means he will not be able to attend any council meetings saving us ratepayers his claims for...
  • rojo: Awesome work Lynette
  • vbresident: I read Ms Page’s offering and nearly choked laughing. We have a property on the second estate in...
  • brad: Hi Robbie. Would you like your comments to run as a letter to the editor too? If so, we just need your full...
  • robbiemc: The local council should not be wasting ratepayers money to build a rail trail. And more to the point there...

Recently Added