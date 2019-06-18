Posted by brad

Demons celebrate premiership years

Players from MDU’s 1989 Thirds premiership side were, back (L-R), Mark Cantwell, Gavin Cook, Stu Mackie, coach Ray Leys, Andrew Davis and Mark Jans. Front, Brett Guy, Dale Thomas, Matthew Davis and Leigh Fisher.





PLAYERS from five premiership teams recollected their seasons of glory at Meeniyan on Saturday.

The members of Meeniyan-Dumbalk United Football Netball gathered to celebrate the premierships of the 1979 reserves, 1989 reserves, thirds and fourths, and C Grade netball in 1999.

With a fantastic sunny South Gippsland day of footy and netball against Toora, the ex-premiership players were treated to a great senior game of footy, which unfortunately MDU just lost by three points.