Demons run over the Giants

KORUMBURRA-Bena faced a massive task when it played third placed Koo Wee Rup at home on Saturday.

The Giants were still depleted by injury and several young Thirds players had to step up to fill the gaps left.

The Giants won the toss and kicked to the town end, favoured by a slight breeze.

It played a great first term, attacking the ball and playing on at all times.

The defence was on top and Jake McMillan at full forward kicked three goals.

A late goal to Koo Wee Rup ended the quarter.

Going into the second term, the score was Korumburra-Bena 3.2.20 to Koo Wee Rup 1.1.7.

Whatever the Koo Wee Rup coach said spurred the Demons into action.

It’s running game clicked into gear, and they were hitting targets, resulting in six goals.

The Giants were left scoreless.

At half time, the score was Korumburra-Bena 3.2.20 to Koo Wee Rup 7.3.45.

The Giants were in trouble, only having a single player left on the interchange bench.

Jahwot, who had played well in both the ruck and around ground, was a massive loss and Koo Wee Rup took full advantage.

Koo Wee Rup kicked four goals to the Giants’ one.

With the Giants in deep trouble, Koo Wee Rup showed why it is a flag contender.

Its bigger bodied players took over and its running game was too much for the depleted Giants.

The Demons dominated, kicking five goals nine behinds to blow the Giants away by 76 points.

The final score was Korumburra-Bena 5.3.33 to Koo Wee Rup 16.13.109.

Next week, the Giants are away to Dalyston in a game they must win, and hope to have some good news on the injury situation.

Koo Wee Rup is home to Garfield.