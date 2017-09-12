Demon’s take home all

MDU went all the way on Saturday during the Alberton league grand final; all four teams won a premiership.

The stakes were high but the MDU A Grade girls took the game to a whole new level with a thumping 50-34 victory over the Foster Tigers in the grand final.

For the first time on 40 years, MDU A Grade netball took home the trophy.

Foster had snuck into the grand final with an unexpected win over Fish Creek the previous week.

As predicted the game was close and intense.

Coach Ebony Best was mighty in defence and superstar Rachel Priestly was a tower of strength at goal shooter but every Demon player in between did their job superbly too as MDU conquered the game.

MDU was undefeated throughout the season but games between Fish Creek and Foster had been hard fought.

MDU started confidently and was quickly in a commanding position, nine goals in front.

Foster, somehow clawed its way back into the game and were down by five by the end of the first quarter.

The Foster defence was tireless taking many intercepts when the opportunity afforded it.

But the MDU goalers were relentless.

Foster made changes on court and from the bench at half time in an attempt to lessen the 36 to 25 blowout.

Double teaming on the goal shooter the MDU goal attack had the opportunity to show how accurate she was.

Foster on the other hand, under pressure, missed too many goals.

MDU and Toora battled it out in the B Grade grand final; both teams had crowds sitting on the edge of their seats throughout the game, especially at the end of the last quarter.

Goals were shot one after another at both ends in the last five minutes of the game, scores were up and down.

Goal attack Sophie Taratuta shot the last goal for MDU, resulting in a very close win, MDU 41 to Toora 40.

This game proved to be the highlight game of the day.

It was intense from the beginning. MDU wanted the win desperately.

Toora was just as desperate but seemed to sense an advantage from the beginning.

It was an erratic start for both teams, but Toora settled and was up 21 to 16 at half time.

Toora’s goalers were teaming well and its defenders were over everything.

At three quarter time, Toora was up, 33 to 28. One sensed a Toora win but MDU had other ideas.

In the last quarter, MDU threw everything at Toora that seemed to forget it had to keep fighting.

Bad passes and a nonchalant approach from Toora saw MDU claw its way back into the game.

A nail biting final few minutes saw MDU miraculously seal the win, by the narrowest of margins.

MDU’s C Grade team proved to be strong in its game against Fish Creek, scoring 45 to Fish Creek’s 38.

Mikaela Witherow was quick on the court, dodging Fishy opponents like champs.

Both teams shot very accurately in the first quarter.

At half time, neither team was admitting defeat. MDU’s Jane Harrison fed beautifully into her goal circle.

MDU’s Sophie Thomas was a big presence on court.

MDU’s Under 17’s also took home a win against their opponent Foster.

MDU had not been defeated all season and was reputedly going to win easily.

The intensity was there from the beginning. Foster brought its A game to the day throwing everything at MDU from the first whistle. MDU had to fight for everything.

Foster got within three goals of MDU during the third quarter.

Despite the increased intensity and obvious nervousness from the MDU players and spectators, MDU regrouped and drew away in the end to win 38 to 27.

The competition between Fish Creek and Foster Under 15 was strong, Fish Creek winning with a score of 33 to Foster’s 24.

Fish Creek settled early and took a commanding lead from the start.

Foster made many changes to its line up at half time in an attempt to get back into the game.

Foster beat Tarwin in the Under 13 grand final by seven goals. The score was 23 to 16.

The young teams were a little overcome by the occasion and the large crowd that had come to support them.

The teams had experienced some very tight tussles throughout the season and the grand final was no exception.

“We have done it tough through the changes that were inflicted on us at the beginning of the season, but we have come through strong and together,” Alberton League netball coordinator Lynn Whelan said.

“Congratulations also to MDU that organised the grand final day with efficiency and expertise.”