Dig deep and support a Korumburra family

THE 2018 Elders Annual South Gippsland Charity Golf Day will be held on Friday, July 27.

This year Elders Korumburra and Leongatha will be supporting a local family who unfortunately have been affected by Leukaemia.

Noah Belvedere from Korumburra is a 10 year old boy who lives at Korumburra with his parents Rob and Deb and his three siblings Evan 8, Flynn 5 and Emily 5.

Noah loves his sport and especially loves playing football, cricket and basketball.

In early June Noah and his family received devastating news that he had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the blood cells. Noah commenced treatment at Monash Children’s hospital immediately, which consists of chemotherapy injected intravenously and into is spinal cord, and blood transfusions to increase his blood cells which deplete from his condition and the treatments.

The treatments continue for a minimum of three years to beat this insidious disease. Noah cannot attend school during this current phase of treatment due to the risk of infection, as he virtually has no immune system, so any infections can be life threatening. Noah wants nothing more than to beat his leukaemia and return to his normal life and get back to enjoying his sport.

Elders is also looking for your support; so if you would be generous enough to donate money or prizes for the family or for the raffles and auction, please contact them.

This annual event is proving to be quite popular and each year Elders have had a full field, so please be quick to book in and make your team payment.

For those not wanting a hit or for those just wanting to come along and support we have limited seats available at $30 a ticket to be a part of the barbecue lunch, presentation and raffles/auction.

Please note: If you require a golf cart please make your own bookings through the Golf Club direct.

This year it is going to be a footy theme, so make sure you wear your teams colours to be in the running to win some of the great prizes on offer for best dressed!

Elders is also looking for sponsors, so if you would be generous enough to donate money or prizes for the raffles/auction, please contact them.

Last year Elders and everyone involved raised a massive amount of $16,655.94 and over the last six years of running this event a total amount of $72,058.98 has been raised.

Elders looks forward to great success again this year and to providing help and support to a local South Gippsland family, during this difficult time.

Please contact Elders at Korumburra 5658 1894 or Leongatha 5662 3523, with any questions or if you would like to donate.