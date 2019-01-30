Dinghies delight at Hub display

Many man hours: Korumburra South’s Allan Odgers with his Italian model of a Bartolomeo Colleoni.

THE Inverloch Community Hub hosted a wonderful display of wooden Jack Holt dinghys, Indian motorcycles, model boat builders and the Inverloch Historical Society as part of the Inverloch Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta display, last Saturday.

Model boat builders were on hand to discuss their love and appreciation for the many hours of careful craftsmanship they put into the boats.

“Over the years I’ve built about 17 boats, having been a dairy farmer prior,” Allan Odgers said

“For this particular model of the Italian Bartolomeo Colleoni, I estimate I’ve put in about 2000 man hours of work.

“The hull is made from Cyprus, the deck red cedar and the super structure an aluminium cladding.”

The Bartolomeo Colleoni could achieve a trial speed of almost 40 knotts and was arguably the fastest cruiser ever built. It was built by the Italian Navy and was sunk in a famous duel with the Australian cruiser Sydney in 1940.

Wonthaggi’s Russell Suckling spoke about some of his creations.

“I was a carpenter by trade previously and I’ve built about seven boats,” he said.

“One of displays here took about eight months to build. I love to build throughout the winter months, in the shed, with a nice, warm pot belly to keep me warm.”

The Indian motorcycles were on display from the infamous Anthony Hopkins film The World’s Fastest Indian.