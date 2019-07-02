Do you believe in ghosts?

SUPERNATURAL THRILL: Coal Creek Community Park and Museum is a hot spot for paranormal investigators, with monthly tours running for supernatural thrill seekers.

BUMPS in the night, footsteps down the hall when no one’s home, cold chills: some of us have had experiences we can’t explain.

However, most of us keep our lips sealed for fear of appearing like we’ve lost our minds.

But what if we aren’t as alone as we perceive in experiencing these oddities?

Bill Tabone, founder and owner of The Australian Paranormal Society (APS) isn’t one to shy away from speaking out about his abnormal encounters.

Following spooky conversations at The Star office, we decided to reach out to the world renowned paranormal investigator from Pakenham to see if he’d encountered the paranormal in South Gippsland.

Mr Tabone responded saying a frequent hotspot for his team of investigators is Korumburra’s Coal Creek Community Park and Museum, having run more than 20 investigations at the site in recent years.

“There have been many paranormal experiences had by myself and others there,” Mr Tabone said about the heritage attraction.

One experience saw all the pews in the old chapel rocking back and forth and visibly shaking.

Another experience saw an investigator punched in the stomach by an unknown assailant.

“I have witnessed people becoming ill due to being sensitive to a spirit and the spirit showing them how they felt upon passing,” Mr Tabone said.

“Investigators and volunteers have heard spirits walking and even talking in many of the buildings and in the surrounding grounds at Coal Creek.”

Through the use the thermal imaging cameras, electromagnetic field meters and other ghost hunting equipment, Mr Tabone and his team have been able to make contact with many spirits at the site.

When asked if Coal Creek was an active location, Mr Tabone said, “It can be, but like any location it can be active or dead, excuse the pun.”

“Coal Creek is an amazing place both historically and for the paranormal enthusiast.”

But before you rush to the site of the original black coal mine searching for a supernatural thrill, you should still be wary of attracting any unwanted visitors.

“I always tell people to learn from those that have gone before them. Just like the living, there are good and bad in the spirit world,” Mr Tabone said.

“I have seen some beautiful contact with spirit but I have also seen some horrible incidents.

“It’s definitely not harmless to reach out to the paranormal, but it can be an amazing experience if handled correctly.”

