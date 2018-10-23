Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018 | Posted by

Doctors bid obstetrics farewell

LEONGATHA doctors Hugh Chisholm and Graham Toohill have finished practising obstetrics at Leongatha Healthcare.

To celebrate, their colleagues and friends from Leongatha Hospital and Leongatha Healthcare had an enjoyable night out at the Rainbow Palace restaurant in Korumburra last Thursday.

The two doctors were acknowledged for the wonderful contribution they have made to the women and families of South Gippsland and beyond over the years, and in doing so have cared for many of their workmates in childbirth also.

Some of the nurses performed a hilarious skit in their honour. Hopefully it was the only time the staff at the restaurant had seen a baby born on the table there.

There are still seven other doctors at Leongatha Healthcare who practice obstetrics so expectant mothers are still in good hands.

Drs Chisholm and Toohill are still continuing to work so they are available for additional support whenever needed.

Dr Chisholm came to Leongatha in 1990 and Dr Toohill arrived in 1994.

 

Thanking good doctors: from left, Louise Cruickshank, Virginia Bolge, Dr Graham Toohill, Dr Hugh Chisholm, Linda Fiddelaers and Sarah Robinson celebrate doctors Toohill and Chisholm ending obstetrics practice in South Gippsland.

