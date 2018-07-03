Donation helps care for families

BASS Coast Health (BCH) recently received a thoughtful donation from the Freemasons in Wonthaggi to help improve the comfort of friends and families visiting their loved ones in palliative care.

Former BCH nurse Jenny Barnes came up with an idea and her husband Ken, with the local Freemasons, turned it into a reality by cleverly designing and building a prototype storage cart named the ‘Blue Trolley’ – a portable station containing items making a family’s time with their dying family member more comfortable.

The trolley contains tea and coffee making supplies, engaging activities such as a deck of cards, colouring, crossword and puzzle books, as well as stationery to communicate messages to other family members or staff. It even has a recharging station for phones or tablets and blankets for family members to keep warm.

Mr Barnes rallied the support of the local Masons to raise money needed for commissioning the purpose-built mobile caddy. This was achieved courtesy of a raffled handmade rocking horse donated by Gerard Wyckelsma. Master of the Powlett Lodge Russell Anthony said they were now working on expanding the project to other facilities.

Speaking at the presentation of the ‘Blue Trolley’ in BCH’s Sub-Acute Ward, CEO Jan Child expressed her gratitude for the donation, noting staff appreciated being able to offer this extra comfort to families.

“Many newer health facilities have something like this incorporated into their palliative care areas,” she said.

“However our palliative care beds are located in the ageing infrastructure of our Sub-Acute Ward, Armitage House, which doesn’t have these provisions, so it’s wonderful to be able to offer our visiting families this comfort. It will make a profound difference, and we are extremely grateful to Jenny and Ken and the local Masons.”