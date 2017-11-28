Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Donation to comfort patients

 

SOUTH Gippsland Heart Support Australia (SGHSA) generously donated two alternating air mattresses to Gippsland Southern Health Service in Korumburra last Friday.

SGHSA president Bill Ross said from time to time the group donates needed things to the hospital, often hosting raffles to raise funds.

GSHS acting director of nursing Anita Sorensen said there is not one day that goes by where they are not looking for donations and help.

“We’re extremely grateful, having SGHSA’s support helps us provide care for the community,” she said.

“There are so many things we need; support from people like this shows wonderful community spirit.”

The new mattresses will be used for patients needing pressure release.

The mattresses have a portable, compact and quiet controller and air pump unit that hangs on the bed end.

The quiet pump unit has a pressure adjustment dial to allow for individuals comfort, whilst still achieving clearance when alternating and providing effective pressure relief.

Generous support: from left, president Gippsland Southern Health Services Korumburra acting director of nursing Anita Sorensen, South Gippsland Heart Support Australia (SGHSA) members John Kurrle and John Grenon, president Bill Ross, member Jan Grenon, GSHS Korumburra nurse unit manager Tracey Edmonds and SGHSA member Marj Ross with one of the new alternating air mattresses SGHSA donated to the hospital on Friday.

