Donation to comfort patients

SOUTH Gippsland Heart Support Australia (SGHSA) generously donated two alternating air mattresses to Gippsland Southern Health Service in Korumburra last Friday.

SGHSA president Bill Ross said from time to time the group donates needed things to the hospital, often hosting raffles to raise funds.

GSHS acting director of nursing Anita Sorensen said there is not one day that goes by where they are not looking for donations and help.

“We’re extremely grateful, having SGHSA’s support helps us provide care for the community,” she said.

“There are so many things we need; support from people like this shows wonderful community spirit.”

The new mattresses will be used for patients needing pressure release.

The mattresses have a portable, compact and quiet controller and air pump unit that hangs on the bed end.

The quiet pump unit has a pressure adjustment dial to allow for individuals comfort, whilst still achieving clearance when alternating and providing effective pressure relief.