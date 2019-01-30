Donations soar in local op shops

Donations galore: from left, Jean Barbour and manager Michelle Nicholls were thrilled with the increase of donations over the Christmas period at the Salvation Army thrift shop in Wonthaggi.

LOCAL op shops were thrilled with the community support over the Christmas period.

Wonthaggi’s Salvation Army thrift shop manager Michelle Nicholls said there had been an overwhelming increase in donations such as clothing and bric-a-brac items.

“These things go towards helping our community and it was great to receive such support,” she said.

Ms Nicholls said the Salvation Army continued to accept donations throughout the Christmas period, but did have to limit the intake of large furniture pieces due to limited space and the exceptional increase in donations.

Ms Nicholls chalked the increase in donations up to the population boom in Wonthaggi.

“Our town is getting bigger and I believe there were more donations than last year,” she said.

Wonthaggi’s Paws Galore also had a successful Christmas period with sales going towards desexing, vaccinating and microchipping domestic animals.

St Vincent de Paul in Wonthaggi acknowledged its volunteers for driving a successful season.

“We had a lot of general items donated like clothes, homewares, toys and bric-a-brac. It has been a great summer with a lot of people coming through,” shop manager Karen Earle said.

“We have a great team with plenty of volunteers, so we absolutely receive wonderful support.”

The St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria is extremely grateful for all donations, no matter how big or small.

The support of the community is essential in its efforts to rebuild the lives of vulnerable people.

All funds raised by the St Vincent de Paul op shops directly support the work of local Vinnies volunteer groups.

Over the last financial year, Gippsland Vinnies volunteers visited more than 4720 homes, and assisted 15,369 adults and 13,468 children.

The Salvation Army thrift shop in Leongatha had a large amount of clothes and shoes donated during the holidays.

“It’s a great time of year and we live in a good community. We are here to serve our community and the shop is now very full,” manager Fiona Phelan said.

“We kept accepting donations over the Christmas break and it was great to see plenty of people buying and donating. Our customers love our little shop and we are thankful for the community support.”

Whilst community support has been terrific, there has been the odd occasion of people dumping rubbish and low quality items out front of local op shops.

This results in long hours cleaning up for the volunteers.

The community is asked to refrain from dumping their rubbish and to remember the op shop services are there to help vulnerable people in the community.