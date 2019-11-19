Donations sought for McEwen



ASSISTING ANDREW: Friend Vanessa North is helping former South Gippsland Shire councillor Andrew McEwen to raise money to cover his legal expenses.

Matt Dunn

A GoFundMe page has been established to help pay the legal bills of former South Gippsland Shire councillor Andrew McEwen.

Vanessa North, a friend of Mr McEwen’s from South Australia, is listed as the organiser of the ‘Assisting Andrew’ page.

“I am seeking assistance to help Andrew McEwen to pay part of the legal costs of $15,000 for an action taken against him by the Local Government Inspectorate in Victoria,” the preamble to the fundraiser says.

“Andrew has been a councillor at South Gippsland Shire for seven years. He has been an active councillor initiating a range of activities including, introducing more transparency and accountability measures, stronger community consultation and involvement, improving the efficiency in service provision and developing a social infrastructure plan for the shire.

“He has advocated strongly for fairness in the distribution of discretionary monies to communities. He has been active in the community on a wide range of groups and issues, regularly attending over 12 community organisations meetings a month.”

The page says that the leaked email which landed Mr McEwen in trouble was sent by mistake.

“He has to pay $1500 to the local hospital and costs of $15,000. As Andrew is on the aged pension he is in a situation to pay the fine and $5000 of the costs – leaving a shortfall of $8500,” Ms North’s message says.

“Andrew was not in a position to fight the case even though he may well have won it, as it would have cost an additional $60,000 which he does not have.

“By pleading guilty he is allowed to run for council and complete his service to the community by making council more transparent and accountable, by working more strongly in partnership with communities, and reducing the very high rates.”

Late last week eight donors had shelled out a little over $1000.

Among the donors were former United Australia Party candidate Matt Sherry, who pledged $20 and wrote, “Andrew has done a tremendous amount of community work.”

Mr McEwen was unavailable for comment.