Don’t forget our war veterans

MEMORIALS are one thing but Australia still has a long way to go in supporting war veterans, Fish Creek RSL secretary Roslyn Bryan OAM said last Wednesday.

The passionate advocate for veterans’ welfare told a gathering at the RSL that veterans suffer mental trauma and experience difficulty reintegrating with civilian society – and veterans in South Gippsland were among those affected.

“Veterans were trained to kill but how do we take it out of them again? That is what is killing our veterans,” Ms Bryan said.

She urged the community and governments to do more to help veterans readjust to life beyond the military to reduce the risk of them committing suicide.

Ms Bryan was speaking at the opening of a sculpture and memorial garden at the Fish Creek RSL, honouring the centenary of the Australian Light Horse unit and Vietnam veterans.

The garden was created by men and women serving community corrections orders. It features sculpture of horses and a rock garden in the shape of a heart to represent “the bleeding heart of Vietnam,” Ms Bryan said.

There is a replica of the cross of Long Tan, an iconic battle in the Vietnam War. The cross was built by members of the Foster Men’s Shed.

A pink camellia behind the cross represents the blood spilt by an Australian nurse killed by Japanese machine gunfire during World War Two.

Mr Bryan said she was proud of the work of people undertaking orders

“I do not want anyone to go away thinking that anyone on a corrections order does not fulfill their full hours. I cannot speak highly enough of them,” she said.

McMillan MP Russell Broadbent, during his fourth trip to South Gippsland in four days, said while World War One may have occurred 100 years ago, its impact was still raw.

“The losses that were incurred are still felt through the generation of today. The losses of so many amazing young men all at once, for representing the nation of Australia; we are still reeling from the consequences of what happened to them,” he said.

Referring to the sculpture and garden, Mr Broadbent said, “This is a special place for people to stop by and have a look at.”

Shadow Minister for Corrections, Edward O’Donohue, dedicated the sculpture and garden, and recognised the RSL’s work in helping veterans.

He said the Australian Light Horse became famous after capturing the besieged city of Beersheba, now in modern day Israel, from the Turks during the Battle of Beersheba.

“It was great inspiration to us to face our challenges with courage,” he said.

Mr O’Donohue also acknowledged the work of people undertaking orders.

“Engaging with community organisations like the RSL can be the thing that sets a person on the right path,” he said.

At the opening last Wednesday was Wilma Jennings of Foster, whose father William Jones was a member of the Fourth Division of the 14th Machine Gun Company. He originally joined the Light Horse and landed in the second wave at Gallipoli, Turkey.

“It is emotional and I feel very honoured to be here,” she said.

A mural may be built on the side of the RSL in the future.

The Fish Creek RSL raises funding to buy veterans such equipment as wheelchairs, walking frames, toilet chairs and lifting mattresses worth $10,500.

RSL members also distribute 300 meals a month to veterans and their families in need.