Don’t miss the Gippsland Garden and Home Expo

THE Gippsland Garden and Home Expo has become established over the last 16 years as the second largest of its kind in Victoria.

Run by the Drouin Lions Club, the expo attracts thousands of visitors to Gippsland from far and wide, with many buses attending.

The garden section displays beautiful plants from 50 general and specialist nurseries, plus another 50 exhibits displaying all manner of garden features, products, pumps, equipment and machinery.

The home section has about 50 exhibits with a large range of building needs and products, such as materials, screens, windows and blinds, as well as spas, furniture, beds, cleaners, vacuums, pest control, linen and furnishings – almost everything needed to decorate, renovate or build a new home.

Great sponsorship by the Drouin and District Community Bank has allowed the Lions club to have Tino Carnevale travel from Tasmania to be the main guest speaker.

Tino is a presenter on the ABC television program Gardening Australia and has taken over the care of Peter Cundall’s garden at the Hobart Botanical Gardens. Other experts will also be presenting.

The expo is a great day out for the whole family, with musical entertainment, and children’s entertainment and activities, including Amos the Magician who has travelled the world doing his magic and was on the early days of television with Graham Kennedy.

For the last 15 years Oasis Nurseries has donated small plants for the children to plant from tubes into small pots to take home. This was initiated by Kevin Heinze when he attended for the first few years of the expo.

There is also, face painting, block building and rides available for the children.

There is a large range of refreshments, including Devonshire teas, available from 12 catering groups.

Entry is $10 cash for adults and children under 16 are free. EFTPOS is available once you are through the gate.

The expo is held in three huge pavilions and the flat surrounding area of the picturesque Lardner Park Events site not far from Warragul.

On October 14 and 15, follow the expo signs to Lardner Park to enjoy a great day out. Check out www.drouinlionsclub.org.au/gardenexpo for more information or phone 5625 4589 for enquiries.