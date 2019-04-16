Dr Pern one of our true heroes

The founding president of the Leongatha RSL was Dr Horace Pern a larger than life character who epitomised the work of the RSL.

He looked after the former soldiers and their families a prime example was when he provided employment and a home at his St Mary’s hospital for a widow and her two small children.

Horace Pern was born in Botley England in 1878 he was the second son of Dr Alfred Pern.

Alfred had seven children with his first wife and another seven with his second.

Of the 10 boys, eight became doctors. Horace, Norman and Sidney Pern all came to Australia.

Horace was a successful doctor in London before he purchased a practice at Smythesdale near Ballarat and moved his family to Victoria in 1903.

In 1906 Horace joined his brother Sidney in Yarram and after six years he returned to Smythesdale, returning again to Yarram in 1913 taking over from Sidney.

When war was declared in August 1914 Horace Pern enlisted and became a medical officer with the 19th Battalion.

When he enlisted his practice was purchased by Dr Rutter who made a condition of purchase that Horace Pern not return and practise within 80 miles of Yarram.

Dr Pern liked South Gippsland and it was Leongatha that he selected to establish his practice in 1918.

Horace was 43 years old when he enlisted, much older than the soldiers he cared for who called him “the old Doc”.

He was with the 19th Battalion until September 1916 serving at Gallipoli and the Western Front.

Then he joined the Australian General Hospital in the field serving with the field ambulance. During 1917 he was in England at hospitals and returned to Australia as a medical officer on board the “Servic” in November 1917.

In his first year in Leongatha Dr Pern was faced with the Spanish flu epidemic.

A young returned soldier Douglas Curnick unfortunately died of the disease.

Dr Pern made 15 visits to the patient at a farm in Koorooman East, once again revealing how he really cared for his soldiers. After the flu epidemic a peace march was held in Leongatha and Dr Pern lead the parade.

He was President of the RSL from 1919 to 1927 and 1932 until his death in 1936.

Tributes on his death

When Horace Pern passed away at the age of 63 his funeral was a magnificent gesture of esteem and affection.

This funeral was the largest ever seen in Leongatha.

His wonderful qualities and skill had endeared him to hundreds in the district and his fellow returned soldiers in particular.

For four hours on the morning of his funeral his body had lay in state in the soldier’s room of the Memorial Hall, a place in which he had spent many happy hours.

A guard of returned men changed every hour. The foot of the coffin faced the president’s chair. The Union Jack was draped over the coffin and on it was a family wreath and one from the State Executive of the RSSILA.

White roses from his own garden also graced the coffin. A steady stream of silent mourners said goodbye to this wonderful man.

Many have made the RSL and Memorial Hall what they are today. To all the soldiers, sailors, airmen and women, nurses and others who served their country, the RSL and hall are their memorial.