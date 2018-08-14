Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 | Posted by

Driver avoids injury

AN 81 year old Berrys Creek woman was transported to Leongatha Hospital for observation after her car left the road and hit a tree last Wednesday.
Leading Senior Constable Ian Bruhn from Wonthaggi Police said it appeared the driver lost control of her car on a right hand bend, while travelling along Holmes Road near Berrys Creek.
He said the driver didn’t suffer apparent injuries, but was taken by ambulance to Leongatha Hospital as a precaution.
The driver said she had no recollection of the incident, however did manage to phone 000 after the incident.
The vehicle was extensively damaged and was towed from the scene.
Dumbalk CFA and Mirboo North Road Rescue Unit crews also attended the scene.

Lucky escape: the driver of this car was lucky to escape serious injury last Wednesday. The 81 year old woman from Berrys Creek lost control on Holmes Road in Berrys Creek and hit a tree after going over an embankment.

