Driver killed

A MAN died after his car left the road and crashed into a tree at Phillip Island on Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash at Newhaven.

The Cranbourne man, 25, was travelling east along Phillip Island Road in a blue Holden sedan about 4.15am.

Police said he lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and hit a tree.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Traffic was diverted via a nearby service road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

