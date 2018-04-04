Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 | Posted by

Driver safe as car blows up

A CAR blew up in flames as a woman exited it to deliver mail in Wonthaggi last Wednesday.
Around 5.55am, the 48 year old parked her car in Miners Drive to deliver mail.
She saw flames coming from underneath the vehicle and heard what seemed like an explosion.
The incident was not suspicious and there were no injuries.
Wonthaggi CFA attended the scene and extinguished the flames.

Short URL: https://thestar.com.au/?p=24584

Posted by on Apr 4 2018. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added