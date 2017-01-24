Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 | Posted by

Driver unharmed

A WOMAN was lucky to escape injury after rolling her car on the Coal Creek bends just outside Korumburra on Friday morning.
The 43 year old was travelling along the South Gippsland Highway in wet conditions when she lost control of the car going around the bend and overcorrected, causing the car to roll onto its side.
The incident occurred just before 9am and was attended by the Leongatha Police, the Highway Patrol, and CFA units from Korumburra and Ruby.
Paramedics treated the Drouin woman on the scene. She was not required to go to a hospital.
One lane was closed and police controlled traffic while the site was cleared. The car was towed from the scene at around 9.30am.
Police urged motorists to drive to the conditions, particularly when the roads are wet after a dry spell.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=20555

Posted by on Jan 24 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • gigamax1: These shops are just a bad investment,admittedly made no better by the bypass, but even if the bypass came...
  • vbresident: I applaud Cr. Jim Fawcett on his work-related ethics, which are reminiscent of past Councils. I can...
  • reality: After the board meeting where the Department of Health Secretary was again there to discuss some of the...
  • cmac: How about dog owners just walk with their dogs on a leash, and a rubbish bag? That way everyone is considered....
  • franc: “The landfill will have a base layer of one meter of clay” This sounds like a dam and if the water...

Recently Added