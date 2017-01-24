Driver unharmed

A WOMAN was lucky to escape injury after rolling her car on the Coal Creek bends just outside Korumburra on Friday morning.

The 43 year old was travelling along the South Gippsland Highway in wet conditions when she lost control of the car going around the bend and overcorrected, causing the car to roll onto its side.

The incident occurred just before 9am and was attended by the Leongatha Police, the Highway Patrol, and CFA units from Korumburra and Ruby.

Paramedics treated the Drouin woman on the scene. She was not required to go to a hospital.

One lane was closed and police controlled traffic while the site was cleared. The car was towed from the scene at around 9.30am.

Police urged motorists to drive to the conditions, particularly when the roads are wet after a dry spell.