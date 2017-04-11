Easter magic comes to life at Coal Creek

EASTER is a special time of the year and none more so than at Coal Creek Community Park and Museum in Korumburra.

The historical village will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday, April 16, from 10am to 1.30pm.

Come along and hunt for three gold blocks to exchange for Easter eggs.

Hunting licences are just $5 each, and there is the chance to win a lucky door prize and meet the Easter bunny.

“We have allotted age group areas so everyone has a chance. The landscape of the park allows itself to be a great space for a family picnic as well. With the train going it lets everyone enjoy the day,” park coordinator Rowena Ashley said.

“Locals and people from the Melbourne CBD have been coming to the annual Easter hunt for the past 10 years. It has always been an enjoyable family day.”

Colour in an Easter bunny picture, learn to draw a bilby or bunny, or buy from the food and coffee vendors.

Visitors can ride the bush tramway for $6.50 or take part in the following activities:

non-denominational church service from 10.30am to 11.30am; and

sketch and tell from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

The general story will be open and the wool spinners will be at work creating craft.

“This is an affordable event for all families. There are activities you can do for free or join in the Easter hunt for $5. Having a non-denominational church service in our lovely Krowera church allows those with a spiritual connection to the day to enjoy the service as well as the event,” Ms Ashley said.