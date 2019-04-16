Easter parade – artists’ showcase

EASTER ART: Mayfield Gallery artist John Koenders putting the final brushes strokes to his Easter art exhibition.

EASTER is almost here and leaves are turning russet tones of gold and red, and every shade in between. The fresh, new grass is springing up everywhere, and long autumn shadows play across our beautiful South Gippsland hills.

To celebrate this lovely time of year, Di and John Koenders will be holding an exhibition of their latest works entitled – Easter Parade.

Their exhibition will start on Good Friday, April 19 and will be open daily from 11am to 5pm, until Sunday, April 28 (including all public holidays and Easter days).

The venue is Mayfield Gallery – their studio/gallery in the beautiful Strzelecki Ranges at Arawata. This historic property is nestled under 100 year old oaks and cypresses, and boasts an old-world cottage garden. Fountains line the long driveway, and peacocks parade through the orchard and gardens.

The gallery is full of character and ambience and reveals a magnificent view through 40ft of panoramic windows to the Strzelecki Ranges beyond. Wild birds feed from its balconies and eagles soar high above the valley below.

A visit also gives you the opportunity to meet a relative of Vincent van Gogh. John is the great grand nephew of this amazing figure in the world of art. DVD’s of a documentary concerning Di and John’s “journey of discovery” to walk in Vincent’s footsteps are available at the gallery.

Many interesting and different subjects are covered in this exhibition.

John’s oils include nostalgic scenes of Venice, sailing ships in wild seas, faithful Clydesdales working the land, misty riverbeds and towering gums, and many others too numerous to mention.

His watercolours are also a favourite with clients, and many historic scenes adorn the walls at “Mayfield” – both local and further afield.

Di has been working on some lifelike pastels of native animals from sugar-gliders to koalas, and her finely detailed gouache paintings of blue wrens, parrots and garden birds are a delight to behold.

She also has completed many new oils, including majestic wedge-tailed eagles, haunting barn owls, our iconic kookaburras, glowing blue wrens, bright and beautiful rosellas and ducks.

Another popular facet of their work is private commissions.

People who may wish to immortalise their property, family members, or a favourite pet – are all subjects requested by clients.

Should you wish to acquire one of their beautiful works – you have the benefit of buying direct from the artists – who are always happy to have a chat with visitors, and offer a cup of tea or coffee, or a chilled glass of wine, real country hospitality.

Di and John have had illustrious careers in art – spanning more than 40 years. Awards and accolades – clients such as HRH Princess Anne, the Sultan of Brunei, Prime Ministers and Premiers, and many celebrities – possess their paintings.

Their love of art and their joy in painting shines through their works, and they love meeting the people who make their work worthwhile.

Beautiful Giclee prints of Di and John’s work are on sale at the gallery, at very affordable prices and there are also DVD’s available of the documentary made concerning John’s ancestry. Being the great grand nephew of Vincent van Gogh.