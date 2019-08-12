Posted by brad

Eating parmas backs farmers

LENDING A HAND: Leongatha business owners Fred and Mary Truscio, and Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath hand over their donations to Jan Stirling of Gippsland Farmers Relief.

LEONGATHA pizzeria Serafinos has presented $1200 to Gippsland Farmer Relief for drought stricken Gippsland farmers.

Eastern Victoria Region MLC Melina Bath, who also contributed a personal donation, said Serafinos owners Fred and Mandy Truscio were concerned about mounting pressures on local farmers and wanted to help.

“They understood Gippsland farmers were having an incredibly hard time and wanted to support our local primary producers in a tangible way,” she said.

“In addition to a donation tin on the front counter, Fred and Mandy generously donated $2 for each chicken parma ordered.

“Fred and Mandy sought my advice on local charities assisting Gippsland farmers.”

Mandy Truscio said farmers were suffering multiple pressures, in particular the punishing drought throughout central and east Gippsland.

“Facing mounting financial and mental stress, our farmers are being squeezed for every last dollar, however we want to acknowledge they are the lifeblood of our country communities,” she said.

“Our business couldn’t survive without farmers and the high quality produce they supply, and we wanted to let Gippsland farmers know the local community cares.”

After talking with Fred and Mandy regarding possible recipients of their donation, Ms Bath arranged a meeting with local charity, Gippsland Farmer Relief, whose general manager is Jan Stirling.

“The money will be invested into food hampers and care packs which we distribute to farmers in need, as well as purchasing gift cards,” she said.

“Gift cards allow farming families to direct funds to their most pressing need and stimulate their local economy.

“The donations are absolutely marvellous and I sincerely thank Serafinos, their valued customers and Melina for supporting Gippsland Farmer Relief.”

Ms Bath said Serafinos would be continuing to take donations to assist Gippsland farmers, while her office is collecting personal care items for the charity.

“This is a great example of locals supporting locals and I encourage you to visit Serafinos, enjoy a delicious parma and in turn support our Gippsland farmers,” she said.