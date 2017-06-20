Eddy captures Carlton’s history

DAN Eddy’s latest book Larrikins and Legends is a complete history of Carlton Football Club’s finest achievements.

Carlton’s legendary era stretched from the 70s to the 80s, and premiership flags were collected in ’79, ’81 and ’82.

The book is referred to as Carlton’s ‘untold’ story and recounts its greatest moments both on and off the field.

The Leongatha author said he was surprised by the interest from readers since the book’s release.

“It’s an era that resonates with people and so many have yearned for information,” he said.

“It’s a story that isn’t spoken about as often as some of the other great teams.”

Publishing the book was two and a half years in the making. Mr Eddy undertook long hours of research, one and one interviews and challenges to bring the information together.

Mr Eddy is currently writing a PhD thesis on former Carlton player Alex Jesaulenko, and was privileged to be given access to information regarding the club.

“There were 58 players who played at least one match during the four years and I set out to interview as many as I could. I spoke to 50,” he said.

Mr Eddy said the hardest person to contact was one of Carlton’s great players, Bruce Doull, who declined comment in the end.

“He was as elusive in real life as he was on the ground,” he said.

Mr Eddy went beyond interviewing the players, wanting to capture the entire history of the club. He also interviewed former coach David Parkin’s ex-wife Lyn, who was instrumental in bringing women into the club.

“There is a chapter about her and a chapter about the Bluebirds, which was a dance troupe that added a bit of cheer and glamour to the game,” he said.

The book was launched at the North Fitzroy Arms Hotel – owned by former Carlton great Percy Jones – on May 23, an event hosted by former Carlton legend Mark Maclure and David Parkin.

Beyond the book launch, the book has also been well publicised on AFL 360 and radio station Triple M.

The hard work doesn’t stop for Mr Eddy, who has more works in the pipeline.

His next projects include a biography about legendary Hawthorn coach John Kennedy and a history of North Melbourne’s achievements in the 1970s.

Larrikins and Legends can be purchased from the Leongatha Newsagency, or by emailing Mr Eddy directly via daneddy523@hotmail.com.