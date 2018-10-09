Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 | Posted by

Eden makes state final

LEONGATHA Secondary College student Eden Free has progressed to the Victorian final of the Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award.
She will compete this month for a place in the national championship to be held in Sydney in November.
News of Eden’s success was announced recently at the Wonthaggi Legacy Widows’ birthday lunch by South Gippsland Legatee Peter Hanley, who coordinated South Gippsland Legacy’s section of the award held in July.
Having won that with a prepared speech entitled Contribution to Military Life, Eden moved to the preliminary final stage.
Her prepared speech paid tribute to her mother and siblings and all those families who move often and cope with frequently absent fathers as a result of them being in the military.
“We all served alongside Dad,” she said.
The annual public speaking competition is open to 12 to 14 year olds. It aims to enhance their oral communication and public speaking skills, as well as helping young people appreciate the ideals of Legacy – voluntary service, caring, mateship and remembrance.
Legacy is an Australian charity dedicated to supporting the families of Australian Defence Force veterans who gave their lives or health in the service of their nation.

Short URL: http://thestar.com.au/?p=26052

Posted by on Oct 9 2018. Filed under Featured. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Share It

Archives

Recently Commented

  • tomcummings: The harm caused in our communities by poker machines is well known and well understood, yet the...
  • gigamax1: Ok , so now Wonthaggi SLSC is going to want the same funding. These clubs are within 1 kilometre of each...
  • 01jk: Just wondering what sort of chicken do little warriors eat? Straight from their own coop? Or those which...
  • juliec: I hope the community can change the plan to log state forest in the Strzeleckis. The Strzelecki forests are...
  • russell: As usual Vicroads ignore their own guidelines… This from their own “Road Guide Notes”...

Recently Added