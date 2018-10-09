Eden makes state final

LEONGATHA Secondary College student Eden Free has progressed to the Victorian final of the Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award.

She will compete this month for a place in the national championship to be held in Sydney in November.

News of Eden’s success was announced recently at the Wonthaggi Legacy Widows’ birthday lunch by South Gippsland Legatee Peter Hanley, who coordinated South Gippsland Legacy’s section of the award held in July.

Having won that with a prepared speech entitled Contribution to Military Life, Eden moved to the preliminary final stage.

Her prepared speech paid tribute to her mother and siblings and all those families who move often and cope with frequently absent fathers as a result of them being in the military.

“We all served alongside Dad,” she said.

The annual public speaking competition is open to 12 to 14 year olds. It aims to enhance their oral communication and public speaking skills, as well as helping young people appreciate the ideals of Legacy – voluntary service, caring, mateship and remembrance.

Legacy is an Australian charity dedicated to supporting the families of Australian Defence Force veterans who gave their lives or health in the service of their nation.