Emma wins apprentice of the year

EMMA Wilson is a woman leading the way in what is typically a field dominated by men.
She was named automotive parts apprentice of the year at Kangan Institute, a TAFE college based in Melbourne at Docklands.
The Leongatha resident is the spare parts apprentice at Wonthaggi Motorcycles and Power Equipment, and her colleagues are delighted with her achievement.
“The award was because I show dedication to my work and to my studies. I finished my apprenticeship in under a year and it’s a three year course,” she said.
“I feel very honoured to have received the award. I was one of two girls in my class.”
Ms Wilson enjoys coming to work and never doing the same task twice.
“I just love the diversity of it. You learn something new every day. There’s always something to learn,” she said.
“Where I work is fantastic because we do such a large range, from chainsaws to boats and jetskis.”
To work in the spare parts field, Ms Wilson said one must have people skills to work with customers, as well as a good memory to deal with numbers.
“You have also got to have good organisational skills because you’re doing so much throughout the day,” she said.
Standout student: Emma Wilson, spare parts apprentice at Wonthaggi Motorcycles and Power Equipment, won automotive parts apprentice of the year at Kangan Institute, Melbourne recently. She is with awards officials at the ceremony.

