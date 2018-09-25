Emotional scenes in upcoming play

With one room set, a breadth of emotions and a rapid-fire dialogue script Lyric Theatre’s upcoming production of Death and the Maiden is an intimate and challenging piece for its cast of three.

Actor Melita Tough, who plays the repressed Paulina said she wanted to play the character as able to have a voice and confront her alleged abuser.

“I want her to be able to live with her demons and experience moving on using her husband the character Roberto, as her therapy,” she said.

“Paulina is more than one character she goes through a wide range of emotions. To prepare, I took director David Tattersall’s advice and investigated Laban Movement Analysis.

“The technique is about using body movement in addition to facial expression to express what is going on in Pauline’s mind.”

The play is set essentially in one room and the audience is close to and above the stage which means the actors have to grapple an audience they can see and get potentially distracted by.

Veteran actor David Baggallay, who plays Dr Roberto Miranda, has experience in performing in close proximity to the audience having performed in The Attic theatre in Malvern where a full house seated only 25 people.

Mr Baggallay who said he preferred drama that makes the audience think, regarded Dr Miranda as an enigma in the play.

“Some people may be affected deeply by the play – people who sponsor kids in other countries for instance. But for a lot of people it’ll just be good entertainment,” he said.

One of Gippsland’s most prolific theatre makers Todd Miller plays Gerardo Escobar.

“Gerardo is a man torn between his love for his wife and his love of the law and doing what’s right. This is a drama for people who want intellectual engagement with a play,” Mr Miller said

“I was drawn to this drama because of its grittiness and the fact that it raises some very important issues and poses some very serious questions.

“Mental health and the impact it has on many in our society is something we should be discussing. Creating awareness around these issues is something I strongly believe in.”

The show opens this Friday, September 28 for a seven show season; for tickets visit www.lyrictheatre.net.au or phone 0490 525 482