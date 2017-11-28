Tuesday, November 28th, 2017 | Posted by

Entertainment lures market-goers

THE sun shone over the Leongatha Farmers Market on Saturday morning, many visitors from all around wandered the variety of stalls.

Locally grown produce and homemade goods were on offer, as well as hot food and drinks.

Children enjoyed face painting, a jumping castle and even a baby goat.

Local artists performed beautifully throughout the day, creating a relaxing and joyful atmosphere.

Exciting day out: Heidi and Debra Considine from Leongatha explored the Leongatha Farmers Market on Saturday.

