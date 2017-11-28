Entertainment lures market-goers
THE sun shone over the Leongatha Farmers Market on Saturday morning, many visitors from all around wandered the variety of stalls.
Locally grown produce and homemade goods were on offer, as well as hot food and drinks.
Children enjoyed face painting, a jumping castle and even a baby goat.
Local artists performed beautifully throughout the day, creating a relaxing and joyful atmosphere.
