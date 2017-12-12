Environment champions announced at Inverloch

INVERLOCH’S Angus Hume, Bass Coast Shire Council’s strategic planning team and Sale’s Gary Howard have been named this year’s winners of the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority’s (WGCMA) Lyrebird Awards.

WGCMA chief executive officer Martin Fuller said the commitment to natural resource management by all nominees had made selecting the winners a challenging task.

“We were in the very fortunate position to be selecting winners from an extremely strong field of nominees,” he said.

“However, our winners stood out for their efforts to raise the profile of current natural resource management issues facing the region.”

The Lyrebird Awards were first launched in 2005 by WGCMA.

“The Lyrebird Awards were born out of a desire to celebrate the significant and remarkable achievements made by individuals and groups in protecting and enhancing our natural environment,” Mr Fuller said.

“This is demonstrated by all our winners.”

Mr Hume, a past board member and chair of West Gippsland CMA and current chair of the Victorian Catchment Management Council, is an excellent example.

“Angus is constantly furthering the natural resource management cause by lobbying all levels of government and highlighting the achievements of integrated catchment management,” Mr Fuller said.

“Driven by a love of the land and the coast, Angus is always working for his community.”

Bass Coast Shire Council is believed to be the first local government area in Australia to have the foresight and commitment to include its planning overlay sea level rises to 2100.

“This requires a lot of detailed investigation and consultation. Other councils are now following Bass Coast’s lead,” Mr Fuller said.

Mr Howard was recognised for his involvement in the Heart Morass restoration project, working on ground, removing weeds, planting trees, and taking tours.

Mr Fuller congratulated and thanked all nominees for their efforts.

“We as a community should be grateful of the efforts of all our nominees,” he said.

“We all benefit from a healthy and productive environment and all our nominees work tirelessly to help achieve this.”

Winners of the Lyrebird awards were announced at Inverloch on Friday.