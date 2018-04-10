Equestrian Expo to excite

FARM World is held in conjunction with the Equestrian Expo, which now in its third year, offers a program that will excite both professional and equine enthusiasts.

Held from April 12 to 15, this year’s event will feature some of Australia’s finest competitors who will compete across a four-day program, which kicks off on Thursday with an EA Dressage event for all levels of riders.

Friday will see an exciting Barrel Racing Shootout Competition held from 11am until 2.30pm closely followed by Mounted Games Victoria demonstrations. The event will also include extreme trail demonstrations.

On the weekend, show jumping events will take place in the Isuzu UTE Arena on a course designed by Sydney Olympian and Gippslander Gavin Chester. The course promises to be a challenge, with jumps ranging from 90 to 135cm, with some serious prize money up for grabs in events including Yarragon Rural Supplies Mini Prix and the iconic Farm World Cup.

Other competition class sponsors include Drouin Vet Clinic and Denholm and Christian Fencing.

The neighbouring Mitavite Arena will showcase a variety of masterclasses and demonstrations over the course of the four-day expo, providing specialist advice from the best in the industry, and covering many disciplines including western, stock horse sports, dressage, eventing and show jumping.

In addition, there will also be mini-clinics on rider confidence, starting young horses under saddle and re-training racehorses off the track.

As the sun starts to set on Saturday night, stick around, grab some dinner and enjoy the all new fast paced extravaganza where some of Australia’s best riders and their most agile horses will perform in the race-against-the-clock speed jumping championships.

With more than $3000 in cash and prizes to be won, we are sure to see some lightning fast rounds.

Grab your ticket at the gate for $10 for the evening session or if you’ve been at Farm World that day, stay around, have some dinner and a cool drink, and enter on your day ticket.

The Farm World Equestrian Expo will encompass a range of general interest horse exhibits and displays including a trade exhibit area with an extensive array of equestrian-related exhibitors providing all the latest products, feed supplies and equine related resources.

Information and ticketing for Farm World and functions are available online now at lardnerpark.com.au, purchase ahead and save both money and time at the gate.