Erosion could cost tourists

INVERLOCH’S erosion woes may impact its tourism economy.

More sand is being pushed from the surf beach end into the inlet, and the lack of rainfall means there is less water in the Tarwin River to flush the sand out. As a result, boating could become more difficult, affecting an entire tourism cohort.

Wonthaggi’s Aileen Vening said the issue points to sea level rise.

“We are seeing more sand shifting and more rocks exposed over the Inverloch beach; it’s not going to stop,” she said.

“It’s a big concern and it indicates the serious impact of sea level rise. However, government at all levels will not talk about climate change.”

The Inverloch Surf Beach was hit with storm activity recently and resulting erosion forced the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club’s patrol tower to be moved again.

“There is a usually a beach berm here where people can stay dry. There’s no dry spot now, so people are going to go somewhere else. This is going to affect the tourists,” Ms Vening said.

She suggested the patrol tower should be mobile, so the club could continue to patrol the beach if the beach was no longer a safe option. She is also concerned about unstable cliffs.

Bass Coast Shire Council’s manager sustainable environment Deirdre Griepsma said, “Council has organised for an excavator to ‘chip’ the tops of the sand cliffs that have formed where possible to reinstate the access tracks to the foreshore area. In the short term, signs have been placed along the foreshore area and access tracks to warn people to not place themselves at risk and causing more damage,” Ms Griepsma said.

“Spring is a season of generally mild weather, which can allow a fair bit of sand to build back up and enable us to implement the sand re-nourishing project, reducing the risk before summer.”

Council is working with the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning to determine short and long term options for Inverloch’s beach. Coastal monitoring works have commenced.

Council has identified coastal erosion as one of its top 10 advocacy priorities. This involves advocating for technical and financial assistance from State and Federal governments to install, renew and maintain coastal infrastructure assets to protect public assets.

The adoption of council’s Natural Environment Strategy will be discussed at council’s ordinary meeting on August 15.