Estranged husband charged with Island murder

HOMICIDE Squad detectives are continuing to appeal for more information from the public in relation to the death of young mother Samantha Fraser in Cowes on Monday, July 23.

Last Thursday, police charged her ex-husband Adrian Basham, 41, of Paynesville with her murder.

He appeared at Bairnsdale Magistrates’ Court last Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear in Latrobe Magistrates’ Court on January 10, 2019.

Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Tim Day said, “Whilst a person has been charged with Samantha’s murder, the process does not end there and I cannot stress how it is important to still seek the public’s help.”

Det Insp Day said even a minor piece of information from the public could be enough to fill any gaps in the investigation.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage taken on Monday, July 23 in the vicinity of Phillip Island between 7am and 1pm, and hasn’t already spoken to police to download and secure the footage, then contact Crime Stoppers.

Investigators are interested in footage taken in the vicinity of Seagrove Way, or between Seagrove Way and San Remo.

They would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV footage from Seagrove Way or surrounding streets or anywhere on Phillip Island on the day of Ms Fraser’s death.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the man in San Remo or Phillip Island that day, particularly in the vicinity of Seagrove Way, Cowes.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Police were called to Ms Fraser’s house on Seagrove Way about 4.30pm on Monday, July 23 to conduct a welfare check on her.

The 38 year old was found dead in the garage of the property. Ms Fraser is a mother of three.

A Facebook fundraiser for Ms Fraser’s family had raised $60,172 by Friday.