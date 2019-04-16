Ethan creates local history as hospital opens private ward

NUMBER ONE: Baby Ethan with proud parents Jock and Kaoeii Saengsawang of Wonthaggi and nurse unit manager Melanie Shields.

BABY Ethan Saengsawang entry into the world last week also signalled the birth of a new private maternity ward at Bass Coast Health.

The revamped ward promises to be a game changer for new mothers.

Completely refurbished, the maternity ward consists of two private rooms, including ensuites.

In days gone by, mothers would share a four bed ward with anyone recently admitted to the hospital.

“Our new ward is dedicated to women who are birthing. There is space for families to visit and husbands to stay over; none of that could have happened in our old ward,” Bass Coast Health CEO Jan Child said.

The total rebuild for the maternity ward was valued at $180,000.

The San Remo Op Shop Auxiliary led the charge to bring the project to fruition, contributing $40,000. Wonthaggi’s Ladies Auxiliary raised $20,000 and the remainder was contributed by the State Government.

Ms Jan Child said the upgraded facilities would allow the hospital to provide care for more complex births.

“We are growing our capabilities to do more births. This will mean less people will have to travel to places like Monash to birth,” she said.

“We have already had an increase (in local births) this year. Our aim is to be a place that is attractive for people to come to. We are doing a lot of work to build the capability of the staff to ensure we have enough GP obstetricians and GP anaesthetists who can all be here to provide that 24 hour service.”

The ward was officially opened by the hospital board and Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale.

It was named the Agnes Chambers Wing, and descendants of Agnes Chambers attended the launch.

“When you think of the Wonthaggi Hospital, you immediately think of three names – Sleeman, Stirton and Chambers,” hospital board chair Don Paproth said.

“Agnes Chambers was the guiding light in starting the maternity section of the Wonthaggi hospital.”

Mr Paproth said he was proud to see the hospital’s reputation continue to improve.

“The refurbishment has happened because we have been made a subregional hospital by the Department of Health.

We are recognised on the same level as Sale, Bairnsdale and Warragul,” he said.

Ms Child said the hospital now has to work on developing its neonatal service to be at the same status as Warragul.

“It’s going to take us a while to get there. We are expecting it to take three years to build up the service,” she said.

“Our midwives are doing a fantastic job, but they will also do more training at Monash and the Royal Children’s over the next couple of years so we can keep increasing the scope of what we can do.”