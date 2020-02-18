Posted by brad

Ex-AFL players to play for Inverloch-Kongwak Football Club

BIRD IS THE WORD: South Gippsland footy icon and Hawks legend Jarryd Roughead will lace his boots up for the Sea Eagles to kick off the 2020 season.

AFTER retiring from the AFL just last year and joining the St Kilda coaching staff, football legend and Leongatha icon Jarryd Roughead will return to South Gippsland and play the first three 2020 season games for Inverloch-Kongwak.

The star player will have the opportunity to play with mates at the club, and will also play alongside brother Cam, making the occasion all the more special.

“Roughy approached us with a desire to play with some mates and his brother Cam,” senior coach Ben Soumilas said.

“Everyone involved is excited and there’ll be a much bigger buzz by the time he runs out onto the field.”

The Sea Eagles will play their first three games at home, which should make for a great spectacle each week as Roughy pulls on the guernsey.

The inclusion will provide a much-welcomed boost to the side to start the season.

“For us it’s about starting on a positive note and having people enthused and excited,” coach Soumilas said.

“It’s going to be great for the side to learn from him and for the young guys as well, who’ll get a buzz out of watching him up close and receiving any advice he gives.”

While Roughead is pencilled in for the first three I-K games of the season, there is hope he may be able to provide more of his services later in the year.

He and the club have their eye on a potential September cameo which would be a major boost.

“He’s indicated he’ll play those first three games and then possibly fit another couple in to qualify for finals,” coach Soumilas said.

“We’re hopeful of that but at this stage it’s one step at a time.”

Adding to the Roughead boost is the inclusion of coach Soumilas’ brother-in-law, Western Bulldogs legend Bob Murphy, for a single game.

“He’s going to have a run for us. It’ll only be one game at this stage, possibly more,” coach Soumilas said on the inclusion of the famed swingman.

The Sea Eagles may not be the only side Roughy plays for this year, with another South Gippsland side is after Roughy’s services as well.

The Leongatha FNC are reportedly close to an agreement with the ex-Parrot, but nothing is confirmed.

“He will play at least one game for us,” football manager Stuart Wigney said.

“We need to align everything with our home games and his commitment with the Saints in the AFL first.”

Regardless of how many games he does play this year, arguably the most famous name in South Gippsland footy is returning to the field, setting up what will be a truly exciting year in the sport for the region.

Bulldogs legend Bob Murphy will also don the Inverloch-Kongwak guernsey at least once this season.