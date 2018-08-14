Excellence award for Wonthaggi builder

WONTHAGGI firm DAS Constructions has won the Regional Master Builder of the Year (Commercial) Award at the Master Builders Excellence in Construction Awards held in Melbourne.

Their work on Newhaven College’s Senior Learning Centre and Specialist Facility was completed to the highest level of accuracy, and within a short timeframe, requiring the coordination of trades to provide the complex fire-safety, data and electrical requirements and services.

The college’s Senior Learning Centre features classrooms, common and locker areas, a senior student lounge, lecture theatres, a lift and outdoor student areas at the front and the back of the new building.

The Specialist Facility features science laboratories and classrooms including an arts room, makers room, storage facilities staff rooms and special breakout areas.

Each building was constructed of steel with angled tilt panels to the base, Equitone cladding, and metal facade to fascias.

Metal louvers were also used at the front facade of both buildings and were designed for both aesthetic and shade purposes, produced off-site and assembled within a millimetre’s tolerance on site.

“It’s a project that reveals its many merits on the inside, leaving the exterior to play a supporting role to the sky and landscape, which are so much a part of the experience of living in that part of Victoria,” Radley de Silva, MBAV CEO, said.

Dale Sartori, managing Director of DAS Constructions, and David Butt who was business manager at Newhaven College during the project, accepted the award on behalf of all contributors to the project.

“We are very proud of this achievement,” Mr Sartori said.

“It was a massive journey to be able to deliver this project on time and on budget in just 13 months from when the project was awarded until its completion. David Butt from Newhaven College and also Vivek Matthews from Hayball Pty Ltd (project architects) were able to make quick decisions and provide timely answers to keep the project flowing.

“A project like Newhaven College provides massive benefit to our local community. “Significant local suppliers involved in the project included Plumbers Now, Williams and Burns (air conditioning), Shanks Electrical, Capeview Mitre 10 and Bowens Hardware and many of the contractor’s own children attend the school, including my own daughter.”

DAS Constructions’ 17 year history with Newhaven College was acknowledged by college principal Gea Lovell.

“We are very proud to be associated with DAS Constructions that has deservedly won this prestigious award,” she said.

“While it is significant that our Senior Learning Centre and Specialist Facility have been recognised for their design and construction, it is even more significant that they are meeting our expectations in providing students with outstanding environments in which to learn.”