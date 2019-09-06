Excitement builds for Leongatha Primary School Fete



Slushies will sell 10 to the dozen at the fete. LPS students Jack McNaughton, Freya Arnason, Priya Nelson, Chasey Rushton can’t wait for September 13.

ASK anyone at Leongatha Primary School and they’ll tell you the same thing: “It’s going to be the best fete ever.”

Such is the excitement bubbling away in anticipation of the Friday, September 13 event the children have been literally dancing in the aisle whenever the word “fete” is mentioned.

Assistant principal Paris Buckley said an active parent fundraising group had ensured there was money to spend on popular rides.

“The teachers are working really hard, with Amanda Black doing the bulk of the work at school. There’ll be rides and stalls and fireworks and all sorts of fun and games,” he said.

“It’s a huge effort for everyone. We love it when the hard work pays off.”

Funds raised will go toward air conditioners for the senior school classrooms.

Mr Buckley said students had been working hard on fete posters, the best of which will be incorporated into a super poster to promote the event.

Among the more quirky stalls is the ‘Dunny throw’, which sounds dangerous but has nothing at all to do with hurling toilets.

“They made an outback dunny years ago. You’ve got to throw toilet paper into it to win the prize,” Mr Buckley explained.

Ms Black said the Leongatha had been “fantastic” in its support of the fete.

“Anything we’ve really wanted they’ve said, ‘We can do it for you, it’s not a problem. We’ve actually been waiting for you to come and see us.’ The community has got behind it 100 per cent,” she said.

“We wouldn’t be able to do a fete like this without that support. The fete committee has been brilliant – going out to see people, emailing and following up.

“It’s been huge. Everyone takes on a job.”

Mr Buckley said the excitement was definitely building among the kids.

Fellow assistant principal Ben Soumalis has inspired a fete dance, with children encouraged to do a jig whenever the word is mentioned.

Raucous cheering broke out too when the children were told they would have first dibs on rides, food and stalls half an hour in advance of the official kick off time of 2.30pm.