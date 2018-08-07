Exploring the past at Coal Creek

MORE than 1400 people from across the region and beyond visited Coal Creek Community Park and Museum for the annual Heritage Craft Day on Sunday.

The beard competition was held for the second year, with more than double the entries.

“It was bigger this year and it’s getting even bigger as we go along,” beard competition founder Luke Ransom said.

Many locals came along to the event as well as people from all over Victoria, including Ballarat, Bendigo, Berwick and Geelong, which is great for the local tourism economy.

Thirty-two people entered the beard competition with six categories to chose from including an ‘anything goes’ category, creative, full beard, partial beard, moustache and an overall category.

Winner of Full Beard, first place: Kees Webster, second place: Tom Brand, third place: Jimmy Munro.

Winner of Partial Beard, first place: Dave White second place: Daryl Rees, third place: Ronier Reed.

Winner of Moustache: first place: Ross West, second place: Alan Curphey, third place: Tommy Brown.

Overall winner of the day, Kees Webster; Creative, Tommy Brown; Anything Goes, Sean Cole.

The day featured a display of vintage cars from the Burra Car Club and demonstrations by the Working Horse and Tractor Rally group.