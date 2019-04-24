Fair entertains thousands

Wattle Bank siblings Sonny Winn and Evvi Winn met an olive python, carpet python and green tree frogs at the Snake Busters display at Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School’s Easter Fair.

INVERLOCH was abuzz with thousands of locals and visitors on the Easter weekend, with Easter Saturday a bustling day in the middle of town.

Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School was overwhelmed by people eager to enjoy the school’s annual Easter fair, which offered rides, food and prizes.

A giant slide, inflatable castle, animal nursery and racing karts were among the attractions, along with a quality craft stall, food sales and a silent auction.

Funds raised will go towards extending the school’s gymnasium to accommodate the school’s 440 students.

Fair committee president Jess Finlay said the fair was the result of a tight team of volunteers of many parents and school staff, as well as children.

“Some children had their own stalls while others helped our crossing lady Judy Hughes at lunchtimes and on the day with her mystery bag stall,” she said.

Over the road at the town’s recreation reserve, a substantial crowd enjoyed football and netball games between Inverloch-Kongwak and Dalyston. See more in sport.