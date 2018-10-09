Tuesday, October 9th, 2018 | Posted by

Families get fire ready at Ruby

FIRE demonstrations, children’s activities and food made the Ruby Fire Brigade a popular place to be on Sunday.

Many volunteer members were on hand to answer questions.

CFA member Darren Hardacre said around 50 to 60 families visited the open day.

“It’s been good for little old Ruby,” he said.

“Lots of children came through for the fire safety side of things and were joined by their parents to hear all about the critical and vital information.”

South Gippsland could be in for hot and dry weather, resulting in a dreadful fire season according to the Ruby Fire Brigade.

“Our weather conditions are looking to be similar to bad years, which means we could possibly be in for a bad fire season,” Mr Hardacre said.

“East Gippsland has already had a few smaller fires and that’s a really good trigger for us to start getting ready for the season.

“We urge people to seek the knowledge and prepare a plan. If they don’t know what to do, there is information on the CFA website or they can contact their local brigade.”

To register a burn off contact 1800 668 511.

Fire fun: Jackson and Harrison Witherow from Kardella had a great time learning all about fire safety at the Ruby Fire Brigade open day on Sunday.

Fire safety: Max and Connor Gammaldi from Wonthaggi learnt about fire safety with Ruby Fire Brigade member Linda Sage on Sunday.

Blazing hot: front, from left, Peter, Eamon and Ashley Hicks from Korumburra with Ruby Fire Brigade members Aaron Perks and Darren Hardacre at the Ruby CFA open day on Sunday.

Escaping smoke: from left, Erin and Chloe Dell from Kardella South and Ruby CFA member Darren Hardacre got down low and crawled through the pretend smoke room on Sunday.

