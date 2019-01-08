Families will love Song of the Seals

WITH a relevant environmental message to share, Song of the Seals is a must see this week.

Staged by Wonthaggi Theatrical Group, the show is a fun mixture of catchy songs and vibrant costumes for the family to enjoy.

The story – written by Dorothy Hewett – tells the story of Willow Ogilvie, a teenager come to live with her grandmother Myrna Moonlight in Mystery Bay.

She befriends Billy the Kydd and soon meets Jonah Fyshe, who tries to steal the skin of a seal.

It is soon revealed the inhabitants of Mystery Bay are Selchies – seals who can become human by removing their skins.

What ensues is a bid to save Mystery Bay and the Selchies from pollution, a fiendish development scheme and the livelihoods of new friends.

Willow is played by the talented Ella Roberts in her first leading role with Wonthaggi Theatrical Group, having played minor ensemble roles in recent musicals and roles in productions at Korumburra Secondary College.

She is joined on stage by an inspiring young cast, including Stephanie Chetcuti as Billy the Kydd, Will Thatcher as Jonah Fyshe, Luke Earle as villainous developer Marlin Prawn and Katelyn Hollins as Sam Seagull, who introduced the audience to Mystery Bay and its story.

The animal ensemble keeps the audience entertained and are sure to wow. The soldier crabs – played by young actors and actresses aged between eight and 12 years old – were double casted to allow more children to be involved in the show.

The young cast members are joined on stage by Ron Cochrane, Ben Soumilas and Jenny Hollins, who took on the adult roles of the Honeyman, Captain Jacob Kydd and Myrna Moonlight respectively.

For three quarters of the cast, this was their first time on stage.

Director Sue Lindsay said it’s always a fabulous experience to have a mix of ages in the cast.

“The young cast brings a lot of fun and energy to the show, and they get the opportunity to learn from the older cast members,” she said.

Ms Lindsay said interest in the opening show on January 4 was fantastic and the message the show presented was timely.

“It’s about seals and protecting their environment. Recently, a seal was found on the beach in Inverloch; this play was written in the 80s and it is still relevant today,” she said.

Some of the songs inserted into the performance were composed by locals Adrian Darakai and Jess and Jacqui Paulson.

Jacqui Paulson and her daughters Dani and Jess form the band for the show.

“Jacqui is very encouraging. She has the attitude that everyone can sing, and she helps them to reach their potential,” Ms Lindsay said.

The costumes were designed by Vicki Bristow and the sets were put together by both cast and crew.

There is still time to see the show at the Wonthaggi State Coal Mine performance space.

There will be shows running on January 10 and 11. Tickets are available at the door or at www.wtg.org.au.