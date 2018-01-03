Fans love Sounds of Summer

WOW, Inverloch Sounds of Summer 2017 was without a doubt a success, attracting local residents and visitors to the seaside town for a superb concert on Friday.

The inclement weather did nothing to deter the enthusiasm or spirit of the large crowd, much to the relief of festival director Kate Adkins.

“To see people flocking in, even with the rain, will be something we will always remember and be thankful for,” she said.

“The atmosphere was something to behold, with a crowd of all ages and walks of life. Even though we didn’t quite reach our target again this year, we still had nearly 2500 people and close to 3000 when including staff, vendors, contractors and volunteers, and they all had the time of their lives and helped our chosen charity, Scleroderma Victoria.”

The food village was bustling with patrons enjoying a vast array of festival fare: Mexican, Japanese, Vietnamese and everything in between.

“Quite a few of our food vendors sold out by the end of the night, which was an incredible result. The massage and local handmade/design stalls, which were new to Sounds of Summer this year, proved to be a big hit and added to the festival vibe. Thirty-four pre-booked private marquees also added to the great atmosphere,” Mrs Adkins said.

“We loved our Sounds of Summer Bar, a marquee which was sponsored by Over the Top Events. It looked amazing and was a very popular place throughout the night. Local wineries Dirty 3 and Lucinda Estate had people lining up ready to sample their award winning wines. Inverloch-Kongwak Football Netball Club also had a great night selling beer and spirits for the event.

“Our MC, local 3MFM radio host Shana Bremner, did an incredible job of taking on the role of MC. Shana is a huge music fan and supporter of local events, and we are so grateful she agreed to do this for us.”

The music of course brought people out in droves and did not disappoint.

Starting with an amazing local lineup of Mat Morgan and Bed of Embers, followed by young talented Famous Will, people could feel the momentum building for the big drawcards.

Wendy Matthews, with her crystal clear vocals and soulful sound, had many out of their seats and dancing in the misty rain.

“It was apparent early that nothing would dampen the beautiful vibe and spirit of this well orchestrated event,” Mrs Adkins said.

The distinctive and familiar sounds of Glenn Shorrock ensured the dancing continued without the rain, while the crowd enjoyed his many hits and everyone was enamoured by his pure talent and voice.

“It was then time to Eagle Rock with Daddy Cool himself, Ross Wilson. His vast appeal had everyone on their feet and rocking along,” Mrs Adkins said.

The music side of the event was wrapped up with the incredible Sol Nation. Their unique music, a beautifully crafted mix of reggae, funk and Latino, was colourful and exuberant, which flowed out into audience creating such a fun and electric vibe.

The children were kept entertained with an Adventure Park hosting laser tag, face painting and plenty to keep the little ones amused.

“The messages and emails of many happy patrons and vendors have been overwhelming. A lot of time, love and passion goes into running Sounds of Summer, so to see families and friends having lots of fun has brought us so much joy,” Mrs Adkins said.

Professional images from Leo Edwards of Inverloch 3996 will be on the festival website in the coming days.

“We are again thankful to our major supporter, Inverloch and District Community Bank and all of our sponsors for supporting this event as without them we simply could not run,” Mrs Adkins said.

“Our family and friends, thank you from the bottom of our hearts, working for us, running here and there, picking up rubbish the next day and just for your all round support.

“We are so blessed to have a region filled with amazing businesses and creative talents. We look forward to showcasing them again in 2018. Save the date everyone; Inverloch Sounds of Summer will be held on Saturday, December 29 and is set to be bigger and better than ever.”